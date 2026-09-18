Australia tightens visa rules, leaving Bangladeshi students worried about future

Australia’s federal government has introduced major restrictions on its immigration policy. The new rules include closing the pathway for international students to switch from one visa to another, limiting opportunities to bring family members and introducing restrictions to prevent the misuse of visitor visas.

Australian Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Tony Burke outlined the new visa restrictions at an event held at the National Press Club in the capital, Canberra, on Thursday afternoon.

The previous day, Wednesday, the government had signalled major changes to its immigration policy. Students who have travelled to Australia from Bangladesh and other countries are now anxious about the new policy.