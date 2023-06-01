Australian war veteran loses defamation lawsuit over Afghan killings

Former special forces corporal Roberts-Smith, 44, had sued the Sydney Morning Herald, the Age and the Canberra Times for portraying him as someone who "broke the moral and legal rules of military engagement" in Afghanistan where he served from 2006 to 2012.

Roberts-Smith won several top Australian military honours, including the Victoria Cross, for his actions during six tours of Afghanistan before carving out a post-military career as an in-demand public speaker and media executive.

But articles by the newpapers from 2018 suggested he went beyond the bounds of acceptable military engagement.

The articles, citing other soldiers who said they were there, said Roberts-Smith had shot dead an unarmed Afghan teenage spotter, and kicked a handcuffed man off a cliff before ordering him to be shot dead.

Roberts-Smith's lawsuit called the media reports false and based on the claims of failed soldiers who were jealous of his accolades, and sought unspecified damages.