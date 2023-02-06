Australia PM pushes for bipartisan support on Indigenous referendum

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese will push for bipartisan support on a referendum that aims to set up an Indigenous consultative committee in parliament, when it meets on Monday for the first time this year.

The landmark referendum, to be held later this year, will establish an Indigenous “Voice”, that can make representations to parliament on policies affecting them.

If passed, that would add language to its constitution - which cannot be amended without a referendum - to recognise Australia’s Indigenous citizens for the first time.