IS-inspired attacker shot dead after New Zealand supermarket knife rampage

An Islamic State-inspired attacker injured six people in a New Zealand supermarket knife rampage Friday, before being shot dead by undercover police officers who had him under round-the-clock surveillance.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "gutted" the man, a Sri Lankan national, had managed to carry out his "hateful" assault even though he was on a terror watchlist.

She said the man, who arrived in New Zealand in 2011, entered a shopping mall in suburban Auckland and seized a knife from a display before going on a stabbing spree.

Six people were wounded, three critically, in the 60 seconds before surveillance officers opened fire.