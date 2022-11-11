Russian hackers behind medical record theft: Australian police

“We believe those responsible for the breach are in Russia,” he told reporters.

“Our intelligence points to a group of loosely affiliated cyber criminals who are likely responsible for past significant breaches across the world.”

The hackers have been drip-feeding the stolen data to a dark web forum, singling out hundreds of potentially compromising records related to drug addiction, alcohol abuse and sexually transmitted infections.

Kershaw said Australian police would be seeking the cooperation of their counterparts in Russia.