Australia to limit foreign student enrolments at 270,000 for 2025

Australia said on Tuesday it would limit the enrolment number of international students at 270,000 for 2025, as the government looks to rein in record migration that has contributed to a spike in home rental prices.

The decision follows a raft of actions since last year to end Covid-era concessions for foreign students and workers in Australia that helped businesses recruit staff locally while strict border controls kept overseas workers out.

"There's about 10 per cent more international students in our universities today than before the pandemic and about 50 per cent more in our private vocational and training providers," Education Minister Jason Clare told a press conference.