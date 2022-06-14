Top energy producer Australia braces for blackouts

Australians have been warned to expect blackouts across the densely populated east coast on Tuesday, as an energy crisis grips one of the world’s biggest coal and gas producers.

Australia’s energy market regulator warned there could be a power shortfall in the states of Queensland and New South Wales, which are home to more than 13 million people.

Newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese blamed the energy crisis on the previous government, which was in power for nearly a decade.