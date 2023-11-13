Biden embraces allies as Xi comes to San Francisco

President Joe Biden, eager to showcase US leadership in the face of Beijing and Moscow, this week leads another major summit, but this time the guests will include not only allies but Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden will welcome to San Francisco the 20 other members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, conceived three decades ago in an era when US policymakers were convinced that robust trade would bring the Pacific Rim together.

That sanguine vision is over, with the Biden administration at APEC pushing only a limited economic pact and in recent months ramping up sanctions against China, seen as the main challenger to US global primacy.

But both the United States and China have voiced hope for greater stability and -- with a visit to Washington politically unfeasible, and US elections one year away -- APEC marks a unique chance for Xi to see Biden on US soil.

The Biden-Xi meeting on Wednesday -- their first since a year ago at a G20 summit in Bali -- is expected to take up a broad gamut of disagreements including Taiwan, whose elections in two months could trigger fresh tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruling democracy and has not ruled out seizing it by force.

One US official voiced hope Xi and Biden would "open up new lines of communication," amid US desire to restore contact between the two militaries, seen as especially vital to managing a Taiwan crisis.

For other leaders in San Francisco, APEC risks "feeling like a sideshow" to Biden and Xi, but they are also likely relieved by the meeting, said Jude Blanchette, a China specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"Even countries in the region who are extraordinarily worried about China's increasing aggression still have deep economic inter-linkages with China and at the margin would vastly prefer a stable US-China relationship to an unstable one," he said.