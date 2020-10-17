Azerbaijan and Armenia allege truce violations, accuse each other in shelling

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev accused Armenia of committing a war crime by shelling Ganja.

"They will be held responsible for that ... If the international community does not punish Armenia, we will do it," he said.

Aliyev said the Azeri army has completely taken over two regions previously held by separatists, Fizuli and Jabrail.

"We are dominating the battlefield," he said, adding that Azeri armed forces never targeted civilian settlements.

Aliyev also questioned Armenia's ability to keep replacing military hardware destroyed in battles, a thinly veiled jab at Yerevan's ally Moscow.

He reiterated his stance that Baku would only stop its offensive once Armenia withdraws from Nagorno-Karabakh.

In Ganja, rescuers worked at the scene on Saturday morning, picking through rubble, a Reuters photographer said. Some houses had been almost levelled. An excavator was clearing the debris.

"We have been living in fear for days ... We are suffering a lot. We would rather die. I wish we were dead but our children would survive," one resident of the city, 58-year-old Emina Aliyeva, told reporters.

The Armenian defence ministry denied the Azeri claim on shelling cities in Azerbaijan and accused Baku of continuing to shell populated areas inside Nagorno-Karabakh, including Stepanakert, the region's biggest city.