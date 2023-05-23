Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Rumours have been spreading for months that the couple is all set to tie the knot, mostly due to speculation about a massive heart-shaped ring Sanchez wore, as per Page Six.

Bezos and Lauren, a former broadcast journalist, started dating each other in 2018.

News broke that they were a couple in 2019, but the duo kept a low profile until his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, was finalised, reported Page Six. Bezos and MacKenzie share four children.