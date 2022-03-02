Biden touts Western strength as Russia bombards Ukraine

President Joe Biden hailed the steadfast Western alliance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday as air strikes pummeled populated areas in the heart of the US ally's second city, raising the civilian toll of the week-old war.

Despite sanctions and warnings of a humanitarian crisis, the fresh assaults on a residential block in Kharkiv came as the US leader was preparing to steel the American public's resolve for the turmoil ahead.

Biden had planned to tout his policy successes during his annual State of the Union address, discuss how the United States had turned a corner on the pandemic and outline what he wanted to accomplish in the coming months.