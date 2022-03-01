Russia warns Kyiv residents ahead of attacks on intel sites

"We call on... Kyiv residents living near relay nodes to leave their homes," Konashenkov added. His statement comes as Russian troops are ramping up efforts to take Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
Ukrainian authorities have accused the Russian army of carrying out strikes on residential areas in several cities, including the eastern city of Kharkiv, where fierce fighting is taking place. Russia says it does not target civilians, despite evidence otherwise. Ukraine says up to 350 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded.