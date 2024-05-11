UN votes symbolically in favour of Palestinian membership

To succeed, the initiative needed a UN Security Council green light and then a two-thirds majority vote in the General Assembly.

But the United States -- one of five veto-holding members on the Security Council and Israel's closest ally -- blocked it on April 18.

Before Friday's vote, Palestinian ambassador Mansour said "I have stood hundreds of times before at this podium, but never for a more significant vote than the one about to take place, an historic one."

"The day will come where Palestine will take its rightful place among the community of free nations," he added.

But Israeli ambassador Erdan fired back, saying the UN Charter was being abused and making his point by putting a printout of the charter through a shredder as he stood at the podium.

"With this new precedent, we may see here representatives of ISIS or Boko Haram that will sit among us," Erdan said, referring to two jihadist groups.

He said it would give "the rights of a state to an entity that is already partly controlled by terrorists, and will be replaced by a force of child-murdering Hamas rapists."