Turkmenistan fires economy minister

Turkmenistan's president has sacked his economy minister and two deputy ministers covering the energy sector, according to decrees published on Saturday in the central Asian nation reliant on gas exports.

Head of state Serdar Berdymoukhamedov signed the decrees in a country, which according to British oil company BP, can boast the world's fourth largest natural gas reserves.

Turkmenistan depends on exports to China and to a less extent Russia and Iran.