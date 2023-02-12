Turkmenistan fires economy minister

Last autumn, the ex-Soviet republic voiced readiness to export gas via the Caspian Sea to Europe, which faces shortages following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
To diversify its export earnings, Turkmenistan is working on a gas pipeline to supply India and Pakistan via Afghanistan but the project has suffered repeated problems, particularly since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in August 2021.
In mid-January, Turkmenistan's deputy minister for oil and gas and the boss of state run Turkmen gas -- the de facto gas minister - were both reprimanded by the president.
At the start of the month, the national security minister, who fronts the secret services, and the top judge on the Supreme Court were also removed from office.