China eyes security pact in Pacific Island summit

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi holds talks with leaders and top officials from ten Pacific Island nations Monday, part of a regional diplomatic blitz that has stirred deep Western concern.

The virtual summit is expected to discuss leaked proposals for China to radically increase its involvement in the security, economy and politics of the South Pacific.

Wang is in the Fijian capital Suva, where he will co-host a virtual meeting with regional foreign ministers -- many of whom are also leaders of the small island states.

On the table is a secret deal -- obtained by AFP -- that would see China train local police, become involved in cybersecurity, expand political ties, conduct sensitive marine mapping and gain greater access to natural resources on land and in the water.