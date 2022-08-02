US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday, sparking an immediate backlash from Beijing, which had warned her against a visit, saying it would undermine China-US relations.

Pelosi and her delegation disembarked from a US Air Force transport plan at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei late on Tuesday and were greeted by Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, and Sandra Oudkirk, the top US representative in Taiwan.