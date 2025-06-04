Beijing slams Rubio 'attack' on China after Tiananmen Square remarks

Beijing hit back Wednesday at US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for saying the world will "never forget" the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, describing his remarks as an "attack" on China.

Troops and tanks forcibly cleared peaceful protesters from Beijing's Tiananmen Square on 4 June 1989, after weeks-long demonstrations demanding greater political freedoms.

The exact toll is unknown but hundreds died, with some estimates exceeding 1,000.

China's communist rulers have since sought to erase any public mention of the crackdown, with censors scrubbing all online references.

Police were seen by AFP on Wednesday at the entrance to Wan'an Cemetery, a site in west Beijing where victims of the crackdown are known to be buried.

Officers were also posted at several intersections leading into Tiananmen Square.

On Wednesday evening, a line of buses and a cherry picker partially blocked screens at the German and Canadian embassies showing images of candles, a symbol commonly used to pay tribute to Tiananmen victims.