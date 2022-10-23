China’s Xi set to secure historic third term in office

Chinese President Xi Jinping was poised Sunday to secure a historic third term in power, cementing his position as the nation’s most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong.

Xi is all but certain to be unveiled as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party again—tilting the country decisively back towards one-man rule after decades of power-sharing among its elite.

His anointment will cap a week-long gathering of the party faithful in China’s capital during which high-ranking cadres endorsed his “core position” in the leadership and approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw several top officials step down.