Biden, Xi to speak Friday as tensions rise over Putin's Ukraine war

China has refused to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine or call it an invasion, and it has censored online content in China that is pro-West or unfavorable to Russia. Beijing, while saying it recognizes Ukraine sovereignty, has also said Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed.

"We have seen China basically give tacit approval to what Russia is doing by refusing to join sanctions, by blaming the West and the United States for the assistance we've given Ukraine, by claiming they wanted to see a peaceful outcome, but essentially doing nothing to achieve it," one senior US defense official told Reuters before the call was announced.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said China's refusal to criticize the invasion is completely incompatible with its professed recognition of the UN Charter underscoring the sovereignty of nations.