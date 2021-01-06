China’s Hong Kong crackdown escalates with mass opposition arrests

China’s crackdown in Hong Kong escalated dramatically on Wednesday with police arresting as many as 50 opposition figures in their largest operation since a draconian security law was imposed on the financial hub.

The sweep is the latest salvo in Beijing’s battle to stamp out opposition in the semi-autonomous business hub after millions hit the streets in 2019 with huge and sometimes violent democracy protests.

Two senior police sources who both requested anonymity told AFP “around 50” had been arrested by the city’s new national security unit on Wednesday morning.

A tally of arrest announcements made by opposition figures and parties on Facebook and Twitter confirmed at least 48 arrests, most on a charge of “subversion”.