China enters a new era as power centralises around Xi

Chinese President Xi Jingping is cementing his power. After unanimously getting himself elected for an unprecedented third term on Friday, he has now installed another close confident in a key post; Li Qiang was elected by the National People’s Congress (NPC) this Saturday as China’s new premier.

Li, best known as the enforcer of last year’s coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai, is believed to have earned Xi’s trust by sticking to the strict zero-Covid strategy despite months-long protests in China’s biggest city.