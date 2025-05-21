China to host Pacific Island leaders, seeking closer ties

China's top diplomat will host leaders from Pacific Island nations next week for a summit, Beijing announced on Wednesday, as it seeks closer ties with the strategic region.

Leaders and diplomats from 11 Pacific Island nations, including Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, will attend the talks in the eastern Chinese city of Xiamen next Wednesday and Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry said.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the countries would discuss "comprehensive exchanges and cooperation between China and Pacific Island countries, as well as international regional issues of common concern".

Beijing "attaches great importance to its relations with Pacific island countries" and looks forward to "jointly building a closer China-Pacific island community with a shared future", Mao added.