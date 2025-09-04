China ‘unstoppable’, says Xi with Kim, Putin at his side

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at a massive parade of military might in Beijing on Wednesday, capping a week of diplomatic grandstanding by the Chinese president and his allies against the West.

In unprecedented scenes, Xi shook hands with both leaders and chatted with the pair as they walked down a red carpet by Tiananmen Square, with Putin to Xi’s right and Kim to his left.

The event, ostensibly to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, was a chance for Xi to showcase China’s military prowess and bring together friendly leaders to send a message to the rest of the world.