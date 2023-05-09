China expels Canadian diplomat in retaliatory move

China on Tuesday expelled a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai in a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa told a Toronto-based Chinese diplomat to leave, escalating tense relations amid concerns about Chinese influence in Canada.

Canada expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei on Monday after an intelligence report accused him of trying to target a Canadian lawmaker critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

"We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.