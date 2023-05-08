China’s foreign minister to visit Europe this week

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Europe this week, Beijing said Monday, as China pushes to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict.

Qin will hold meetings with counterparts from Germany, France and Norway from Monday to Friday, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, without giving further details of his itinerary.

“At the invitation of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, state councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Germany, France and Norway from 8 to 12 May,” Wang said.