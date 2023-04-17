China minister hails ‘strong’ Russia ties in Putin meeting

Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu on Sunday hailed ties with Moscow during a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

“We have very strong ties. They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era... They are very stable,” he said in translated remarks broadcast on Russian TV.

He added that Russia-China ties have “already entered a new era”.

“This is my first overseas visit since taking over as China’s defence minister. I specifically chose Russia for this in order to emphasise the special nature and strategic importance of our bilateral ties,” Li said.