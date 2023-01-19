China races to make Covid drugs as Xi fears rural outbreaks

Chinese drugmakers rushed to make anti-fever medicines and other treatments for Covid-19 on Thursday, after President Xi Jinping said he was worried about an influx of holiday travellers to rural areas ill-equipped to deal with sudden outbreaks.

Xi’s comments come just over a month after his government abruptly axed his strict “zero-Covid” controls that had largely shielded China’s 1.4 billion people from the disease for three years but sparked widespread protests in late November.

As travel ramps up during the busy Lunar New Year holiday season, as many as 36,000 people could die each day from the disease, according to the latest forecasts from UK-based health data firm Airfinity.

China said last Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with Covid had died in hospitals between 8 December and 12 January - a roughly ten-fold increase from previous disclosures.

However, that number excludes those who die at home, and some doctors in China have said they are discouraged from putting Covid on death certificates. Health experts say China’s official figures likely do not reflect the true toll of the virus.