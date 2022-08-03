HRW calls for UN probe into 'abuses' in China's Xinjiang

Human Rights Watch said Wednesday it wants the UN Human Rights Council to launch an investigation into alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region, as a report by the UN rights chief looms.

The council "should establish an independent expert body to investigate those abuses", Lucy McKernan, HRW's acting director in Geneva, told reporters.

"And given the scale and severity of those abuses, that investigation should happen as soon as possible."

The US government and lawmakers in a number of other Western countries have labelled China's treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang "genocide" -- a charge Beijing vehemently denies.

Rights groups say at least one million people, mostly members of Muslim minorities, have been incarcerated in "re-education camps" in the region, and face widespread abuses, including forced sterilisation and forced labour.