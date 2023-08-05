China executes South Korean for drug trafficking

China has executed a South Korean national for drug trafficking, Beijing's foreign ministry said, the first time such a sentence has been carried out on a citizen of that country in almost a decade.

A court in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou "lawfully pronounced a verdict and executed the South Korean defendant... for drug trafficking" on Friday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"When defendants of different nationalities commit crimes on Chinese territory, Chinese law shall be applied equally", it added.

An official from Seoul's foreign ministry told reporters Friday that "the death penalty was carried out today for a South Korean citizen who was sentenced to death for selling drugs in China".

Beijing said the individual, who Chinese officials named as Jiang -- which would be rendered Kang in Korean -- had had their "legitimate rights and interests" protected.