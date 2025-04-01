China launches military drills around Taiwan, calls its president a 'parasite'

China staged military drills off Taiwan’s north, south and east coasts on Tuesday as a “stern warning” against separatism and called Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te a “parasite,” as Taiwan sent warships to respond to China’s navy approaching its shores.

The exercises, which China has not formally named unlike war games last year, are happening after a rise in Chinese rhetoric against Lai and follow on the heels of U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Asia visit, during which he repeatedly criticised Beijing.

China’s military deployed ships, aircraft and artillery to practise blockading the island, strikes on ground and maritime targets, and air interception to “test forces’ coordination in combat,” Beijing’s Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.

Last May, three days after Lai’s inauguration, Chinese forces staged war games to simulate seizing full control of areas west of the so-called first island chain and conducted live-fire missile exercises.