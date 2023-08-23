China urges BRICS expansion at summit of emerging economies

China on Tuesday threw its weight behind plans to expand the loosely-defined BRICS club of large emerging economies, which is seeking to assert its political and economic clout on the global stage.

The BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which represent a quarter of the global economy, are meeting for three days and interest in joining the group has surged.

In a speech read on his behalf by his Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the start the BRICS summit in South Africa, President Xi Jinping said “hegemonism is not in China’s DNA”.