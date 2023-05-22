US chipmaker Micron failed national security review: China

Chinese authorities launched a review in March of products sold in the country by Micron, one of the world’s major chip manufacturers.

Micron’s products “have relatively serious potential network security issues, which pose a major security risk to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain and affect China’s national security”, the cybersecurity administration (CAC) said in a statement.

“Operators of critical information infrastructure in China should stop purchasing Micron products.”

China’s broad definition of critical information infrastructure includes sectors ranging from transport to healthcare.

“We have received the CAC’s notice of conclusion of its review of Micron products sold in China,” Micron said in a statement.