US passport slips to historic low, Singapore tops in global passport rankings

For the first time since the Henley Passport Index was created 20 years ago, the United States is no longer ranked amongst the world’s Top 10 most powerful passports. Once unrivalled at No.1 in 2014, the American passport has now slumped to 12th place, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to only 180 of 227 destinations worldwide, the Henley & Partners said.

The UK-based firm released its annual Global Passport Rankings 2025 on Monday.

The Asian trifecta of Singapore (access to 193 destinations visa-free), South Korea (190 destinations), and Japan (189 destinations) now occupy the top three spots on the index powered by exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and ranking all the world’s passports based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa.