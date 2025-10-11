Bangladeshis can visit 5 popular destinations without visa
For those who love to travel, there is often a long-held desire to explore foreign countries. However, many hesitate to make such plans due to the complexities of obtaining a visa, the hassle of preparing the required documents, or the cost involved.
Yet, travelling abroad can be easier than it seems — several countries offer visa exemptions or relaxed visa policies for Bangladeshi passport holders.
According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, Bangladeshi citizens can visit 38 countries without a visa.
These include the Bahamas, Barbados, Bhutan, Bolivia, the British Virgin Islands, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoros Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kenya, Kiribati, Madagascar, the Maldives, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Nepal, Jamaica, Niue, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Gambia, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Among these are five particularly popular destinations that consistently rank high on travellers’ lists.
1. Maldives, the land of blue waters
Scattered across the Indian Ocean, the Maldives comprises more than 1,200 islands and is considered one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations.
With its turquoise waters, white sandy beaches and luxurious resorts, it is truly a paradise for travel enthusiasts. Bangladeshi citizens receive an on-arrival visa upon entry, and a direct flight from Dhaka to Male takes approximately four hours.
A budget of around 80,000 to 100,000 Bangladeshi Taka is usually sufficient, covering airfare, accommodation and meals.
For a cost-effective trip, it is advisable to book flights in advance, stay on local islands instead of luxury resorts and use public ferries to travel between islands.
Popular attractions include Male City, Hulhumale Beach, Maafushi Island and the world-famous underwater restaurants, all offering the chance to enjoy the mesmerising beauty of the Indian Ocean on a modest budget.
2. Nepal, the daughter of the Himalayas
Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Nepal captivates travellers with its unique natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. A direct flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu takes only one and a half to two hours and Bangladeshi citizens enjoy on-arrival visa privileges.
A trip to Nepal can be managed within a budget of 40,000 to 50,000 Bangladeshi Taka, including airfare, food and accommodation.
Every corner of Nepal has something to offer visitors, but the most popular attractions include Pokhara, Kathmandu’s historic Durbar Square, Rani Pokhari, Sarangkot and Nagarkot.
Whether you seek nature, culture or adventure Nepal offers a wholesome travel experience. The best times to visit are spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November), when the weather is pleasant and the views are clearest.
3. Bhutan, the land of happiness
Known as the “Land of the Thunder Dragon,” Bhutan ranks among the happiest nations in the world. Its pristine natural beauty, cultural richness and distinct way of life make it a fascinating destination for travellers.
Bangladeshi citizens do not require a visa in advance; they can simply obtain a permit upon arrival at the border. Direct flights are available from Dhaka to Paro.
A budget of 40,000 to 50,000 Bangladeshi Taka is generally sufficient for a budget-friendly trip covering flights, food and accommodation.
Bhutan offers numerous attractions, including the famous Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Paro, Buddha Point, Memorial Chorten, Centenary Farmers’ Market, Punakha Dzong, Chimi Lhakhang, Jigme Dorji National Park, Thruelpang Palace, Damchen Lhakhang, Shreda and Khewang Lhakhang.
The town of Paro, rich in history and surrounded by stunning landscapes, is often regarded as one of the last mythical valleys on Earth — a place where serenity and spirituality intertwine amidst the grandeur of the Himalayas.
4. Sri Lanka, the land of ancient heritage
Often referred to as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka truly lives up to its name. This year, the American business magazine Forbes included Sri Lanka among the 23 most ideal travel destinations in the world.
The South Asian island nation is a fascinating blend of nature, history, and modernity, from its lush tea gardens and ancient cities to its pristine blue seas.
Travelling to Sri Lanka has now become even easier. Bangladeshi citizens can conveniently obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online, which functions much like an on-arrival visa. A direct flight from Dhaka to Colombo takes approximately three to four hours.
A budget of around 50,000 to 60,000 Bangladeshi Taka is generally sufficient for an affordable trip, covering airfare, accommodation, and meals.
Among the many attractions worth visiting are Kandy, Sigiriya, Galle Fort, Nuwara Eliya, Anuradhapura and Mirissa Beach, each offering a glimpse into the island’s diverse natural and cultural heritage.
5. Kenya, the land of safari adventures
Located in East Africa, Kenya is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, renowned for its rich wildlife, vast savannahs and thrilling safari experiences.
Nairobi, the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park and Lake Nakuru are among its most famous attractions, offering visitors the rare opportunity to observe lions, elephants, giraffes, zebras and rhinos in their natural habitats.
A flight from Dhaka to Nairobi takes around 11 to 12 hours and Bangladeshi citizens can conveniently apply for an e-Visa online.
For a complete trip covering airfare, accommodation, safari tours and meals, a budget of 150,000 to 200,000 Bangladeshi Taka is recommended.
Kenya is an ideal destination for those who wish to experience the excitement of an authentic African safari, a place where breathtaking landscapes and untamed wildlife coexist in perfect harmony.
Tips for cost-effective travel
To ensure an affordable and enjoyable trip, it is wise to plan and book tickets at least three months in advance, as this can significantly reduce travel costs.
Travelling during the off-season often results in discounts on flights and accommodation.
Once at your destination, consider using local public transport to explore the area.
Additionally, travelling in a group rather than alone can help share expenses for accommodation and transportation, making the trip far more economical.
By planning smartly and travelling resourcefully, you can experience the joy of exploring the world, without exceeding your budget.