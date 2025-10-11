Bangladeshis can visit 5 popular destinations without visa

Scattered across the Indian Ocean, the Maldives comprises more than 1,200 islands and is considered one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations.

With its turquoise waters, white sandy beaches and luxurious resorts, it is truly a paradise for travel enthusiasts. Bangladeshi citizens receive an on-arrival visa upon entry, and a direct flight from Dhaka to Male takes approximately four hours.

A budget of around 80,000 to 100,000 Bangladeshi Taka is usually sufficient, covering airfare, accommodation and meals.

For a cost-effective trip, it is advisable to book flights in advance, stay on local islands instead of luxury resorts and use public ferries to travel between islands.

Popular attractions include Male City, Hulhumale Beach, Maafushi Island and the world-famous underwater restaurants, all offering the chance to enjoy the mesmerising beauty of the Indian Ocean on a modest budget.