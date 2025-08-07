Bangladeshis can travel 6 Asian countries without visa
Bangladeshi passport holders enjoy visa free access to a total of 39 destinations across the world, including six countries in Asia, according to the latest edition of UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Rankings released recently.
Following are the six countries where Bangladeshi citizens require no prior visa for traveling;
Bhutan
Bangladeshi passport holders require no visa to travel to the tiny Himalayan country of Bhutan, which is known its serene natural beauty. Its capital city Thimphu, Tiger’s Nest Monastery, riverside fortress Punakha Dzong and glacial Phobjikha Valley are among the top tourist destinations.
Maldives
Bangladesh citizens can travel to South Asian island country of Maldives on a free visa on arrival for maximum 30 days. Grand Friday Mosque, Malé Fish Market, and the National Museum are in the capital city Malé are some places to explore.
Known for budget-friendly guesthouses, Maafushi Island can be an affordable alternative to luxury resorts. Anyone visiting Maldives must not be deprived of having some experience in the UNESCO biosphere reserve Baa Atoll’s Hanifaru Bay, which is known for manta ray and whale shark gatherings, usually from May to November.
Nepal
Nepal is one of the popular foreign destinations for Bangladesh citizens. The Nepal Embassy in Dhaka said in its website, “Bangladeshi nationals visiting Nepal are eligible for On-Arrival-Visa at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, as well as other designated ports of entry.”
Nepal also introduced Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) in place of visa stickers or handwritten visas to all applicants visiting Nepal. Accordingly, the Nepal Embassy in Dhaka has started to issue eTA in place of visa stickers and handwritten visas.
Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Swayambhunath (Monkey Temple), and Durbar Squares of Kathmandu, Patan, and Bhaktapur are some of popular sites in the Kathmandu Valley in the capital city of Kathmandu.
Another place Pokhara is popular for stunning views of the Annapurna mountain range and adventure activities like paragliding, boating on Phewa Lake, cave exploration, and trekking.
Sagarmatha National Park (Everest Region) is home to the world’s highest peak Mount Everest and popular for trekking to Everest Base Camp, Sherpa culture, and breathtaking Himalayan scenery.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is another popular destination of travelling-loving Bangladesh citizens. Bangladesh passport holders can visit the island country by obtaining an Evisa for up to 30 days stay. Visitors can extend their stay for up to three months by paying the relevant extension fee.
Sigiriya (Lion Rock), ancient rock fortress and palace ruins from the 5th century; Yala National Park, most famous wildlife sanctuary of the country; and Galle Fort and Beach, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and 16th-century Dutch colonial fort with cobbled streets, old churches, and boutique shops, are among the popular destinations in tiny island country.
Cambodia
With a visa on arrival, Bangladeshi passport holder can travel to Southeast Asian country of Cambodia, which has rich ancient history, cultural heritage and natural beauty. World’s largest religious monument Angkor Wat; Angkor Archaeological Park; Royal Palace, Silver Pagoda, and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in capital city Phnom Pen; and Koh Rong Island are among the popular tourist destinations
Timor-Leste
Bangladeshi can visit on a visa on arrival in Timor-Leste (East Timor), which is known as a hidden gem in Southeast Asia for its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and rich marine biodiversity.
Cristo Rei of Dili (Christ the King Statue), a 27-meter-tall statue of Jesus Christ overlooking the ocean, in the capital city Dili; Atauro Island, known from pristine beaches, coral reefs, and some of the world’s most biodiverse marine life; and Mount Ramelau (Tatamailau), a 2,986-meter peak and pilgrimage site with a statue of the Virgin Mary at the summit, are among the popular attractions in the country.