Bangladesh slips 3 notches to rank 100th, shares spot with North Korea in global passport ranking

Bangladesh fell by 3 notches in the UK-based Henley & Partners’ Global Passport Ranking for 2025, sharing the 100th spot with North Korea.

Bangladesh ranked 97th in 2024, 101st in 2023, 103rd in 2022 and 108th in 2021.

According to the latest ranking, a Bangladeshi passport entitles visa-free travel to 38 countries and the number was 39 in 2024.