Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come

A renowned research outfit of the United States said the world is yet to witness the worst scenario from coronavirus.

Around three million people are likely to die of COVID-19 across the globe by the end of the current year if governments don’t tighten social distancing measures and people aren’t more vigilant about wearing masks.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, on which the Trump Administration once relied, came up with the projection, reports NBC News.