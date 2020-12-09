Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

First Briton vaccinated

A 90-year-old British grandmother becomes the first person in a Western country to receive an approved vaccine, as Britain rolls out the biggest inoculation drive in its history.

‘No specific safety concerns’

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective, raising expectations the regulator is poised to grant emergency approval.

Meanwhile Oxford University and AstraZeneca become the first Covid-19 vaccine makers to clear the key hurdle of publishing final-stage clinical trial results in a scientific journal.

Over 20 million Europe cases

Health officials have recorded more than 20 million cases across Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1315 GMT Tuesday, the worst affected region for the disease.