UN rights chief's tenure ends in disappointment for some China activists

Michelle Bachelet, once a political detainee under Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and a doctor for tortured children, pledged to be the champion of victims when she became UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2018.

But as her tenure ends this week, family members and advocates for those caught up in China's repression of dissent have said they feel let down despite the last-minute release of a report critical of China, and they are calling for a more outspoken successor.

"I feel terribly disappointed that our letter (to Bachelet) was totally disregarded and no follow up," said Luo Shengchun, the wife of jailed Chinese rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, who wrote to Bachelet seeking his release in May, shortly before Bachelet visited China on a rare fact-finding tour.

"I wish for them to replace her with an officer with a more clear position with China. The UN can really do much more," she told Reuters from New York where she lives in voluntary exile awaiting the verdict of Ding's trial on state subversion charges.