Plane with 181 on board crashes in South Korea, killing 29

A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival Sunday, authorities told AFP, with 29 confirmed dead and dramatic video showing the aircraft bursting into flames.

Two people—one crew and one passenger—were rescued from the wreckage as part of an ongoing rescue operation, the national fire agency said in a statement.

Video shared by the local MBC broadcaster showed the Jeju Air plane—a Boeing 737-8AS according to Flight Radar—landing at the Muan airport runway, with smoke streaming out from the engines, before the entire aircraft is quickly engulfed in flames.

“We have so far confirmed 29 deaths from the crash,” Lee Hyeon-ji, a response team officer at the local fire department, told AFP.

“But the tally could rise due to the critically injured,” she added.