Amnesty International warns global human rights are at risk

According to the UK-based human rights organization Amnesty International, we are at a "critical juncture" when it comes to universal human rights worldwide. Its report underlines religious, patriarchal and racist assaults on the system of human rights conventions, universal human rights, international humanitarian law, and international courts agreed upon by states after the crimes of the Nazis and World War Two.

"Unprecedented forces are hunting down the ideals of human rights for all , seeking to destroy an international system forged in the blood and grief of World War Two and itsHolocaust," writes Agnes Callamard, International Secretary General of Amnesty International (AI), in the foreword to her organization's annual report. Amnesty International assesses the human rights situation in a total of 150 countries every year.