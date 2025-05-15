Ukraine sends team for Russia talks, downplays expectations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had sent a team to Istanbul for the first direct peace talks with Russia in three years, but played down expectations of a breakthrough, saying Moscow was "not serious" about ending the war.

After hours of confusion which saw both sides hurling insults at the other and uncertainty over whether Ukraine would show up for the talks, Zelensky ended the uncertainty.

He said his defence minister was en route to Istanbul from Ankara with a mandate to push for a ceasefire. Talks could take place on Thursday or Friday, Zelensky added.

Kyiv has baulked at what Zelensky called the "dummy" delegation of relatively low-level figures sent by Russia, after days spent calling on President Vladimir Putin to personally show up.

US President Donald Trump appeared to concede that progress in Turkey was unlikely, saying there would be no movement towards ending the war until he met Putin.

But host country Turkey remained optimistic and Russia's top negotiator said Moscow was ready to discuss "possible compromises" at the talks.

"Unfortunately, they are not taking the real negotiations very seriously," Zelensky told reporters after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

But "out of respect" for Erdogan and Trump, Zelensky said he would still send a reduced delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, to Istanbul for the talks where he would press for a halt to the three-year war.

The Russian side is being led by Vladimir Medinsky, a hawkish advisor to Putin who has questioned Ukraine's right to exist and led failed talks in 2022 at the start of the war.