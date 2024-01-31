US calls for ‘fundamental changes’ before UNRWA funding resumes

She described “fundamental changes” as: “We need to look at the organization, how it operates in Gaza, how they manage their staff and to ensure that people who commit criminal acts, such as these 12 individuals, are held accountable immediately so that UNRWA can continue the essential work that it’s doing.”

The accusations became public on Friday when UNRWA announced it had fired some staff after Israel provided the agency with information. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that of 12 people implicated nine were fired, one is dead, and the identity of the remaining two was being clarified.

The United States - UNRWA’s biggest donor - temporarily paused its funding, along with a cascade of other countries. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that Washington provides $300-400 million a year.

Miller said that in the current fiscal year, which began in October, the US had so far provided about $121 million to UNRWA.