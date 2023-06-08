Spain's 3,000-year-old tuna fishing tradition

Because the nets only catch the biggest tuna, it is a "sustainable technique," said Jose Luis Garcia Varas of the Spanish branch of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

In the early 2000s, the global popularity of sushi put bluefin tuna in danger but the establishment of regional fishing quotas allowed the species to recover.

Atlantic bluefin tuna was in 2021 moved from the category of "endangered" to that of "least concern" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In Spain, the Japanese taught local fishermen to minimise the stress endured by the tuna to improve the taste of the meat.

Fishermen now use a sawn-off shotgun called a "lupara" to kill the tuna instantly.

While the structure of the nets "has remained more or less the same for many years," what has changed is "the way of treating the fish to achieve quality, to take away their suffering," said Ponce.

The Japanese also taught locals how to consume parts of the tuna which were previously thrown away -- and got them to eat raw fish.

Bluefin tuna "has 25 parts, 25 textures, 25 tastes. They were not known before," said Julio Vazquez, the 43-year-old head chef at the El Campero restaurant in the coast town of Barbate.

His menu includes 32 different dishes using bluefin tuna.

"When my mother or my grandmother cooked, there was not so much diversity," he added.