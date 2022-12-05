No diplomatic solution' to Ukraine war: Nobel winner

There is no prospect of a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, according to Irina Scherbakova, one of the co-founders of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian rights organisation Memorial.

"I am absolutely convinced that there is not a diplomatic solution with Putin's regime, so long as it is still there," Scherbakova said Sunday in Hamburg, Germany.

Her comments came as she was presented with another award for her years of work cataloguing Stalinist-era crimes and campaigning on rights issues in her home country.