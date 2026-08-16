2 countries you can travel by cable car in just 8 minutes

A cross-border ropeway connecting China and Russia is nearing completion, promising to make travel between the two countries faster and easier.

The ropeway will connect Heihe City in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province with Russia’s Blagoveshchensk across the Heilongjiang River. Once operational, passengers will be able to cross the river between the two border cities in just six to eight minutes.

Construction of the passenger ropeway began in July 2019. The main structure has now been completed, and the entire project is scheduled to be finished by the end of this year, according to Zhang Qijun, deputy director of the management committee of the China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone’s Heihe section.