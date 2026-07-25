Bangladeshis can travel to six Asian countries without visa

Bangladeshi passport holders can travel to six destinations in Asia without obtaining a visa before departure, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

In the July 2026 edition of the UK-based Henley Passport Index, Bangladesh climbed three places to 97th from 100th, sharing the position with North Korea.

Overall, Bangladeshi passport holders have access to 35 destinations without securing a visa in advance, but only six of them are in Asia.

The six Asian destinations are: