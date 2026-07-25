Bangladeshis can travel to six Asian countries without visa
Bangladeshi passport holders can travel to six destinations in Asia without obtaining a visa before departure, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.
In the July 2026 edition of the UK-based Henley Passport Index, Bangladesh climbed three places to 97th from 100th, sharing the position with North Korea.
Overall, Bangladeshi passport holders have access to 35 destinations without securing a visa in advance, but only six of them are in Asia.
The six Asian destinations are:
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is a popular destination among Bangladeshi travellers. Bangladeshi passport holders can visit the island nation by obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which allows a stay of up to 30 days.
The initial stay may be extended to up to three months by paying the applicable extension fee.
Sigiriya (Lion Rock), ancient rock fortress and palace ruins from the 5th century; Yala National Park, most famous wildlife sanctuary of the country; and Galle Fort and Beach, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and 16th-century Dutch colonial fort with cobbled streets, old churches, and boutique shops are among the popular destinations in this tiny island country.
Nepal
Bangladeshi passport holders do not need to obtain a visa before travelling to Nepal and are eligible for a tourist visa on arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu as well as other designated ports of entry.
Nepal has also introduced an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), allowing eligible travellers to complete the visa application process online before departure, although it is optional for those eligible for a visa on arrival.
Kathmandu Valley is home to some of Nepal's best-known attractions, including Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Swayambhunath (Monkey Temple), and the historic Durbar Squares of Kathmandu, Patan and Bhaktapur.
Beyond the capital, Pokhara is renowned for its Annapurna mountain views and adventure activities such as paragliding, boating on Phewa Lake and trekking, while Sagarmatha National Park offers access to Mount Everest, Everest Base Camp, Sherpa culture and spectacular Himalayan scenery.
Bhutan
Bangladeshi passport holders do not need to obtain a visa before travelling to the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, where they are eligible for a visa on arrival.
Renowned for its serene natural beauty, Bhutan's top attractions include the capital Thimphu, Tiger's Nest Monastery, the riverside fortress of Punakha Dzong, and the glacial Phobjikha Valley.
Maldives
Bangladeshi passport holders can obtain a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival in the Maldives, provided they meet the country's entry requirements. In the capital, Malé, visitors can explore the Grand Friday Mosque, the Malé Fish Market and the National Museum.
Those seeking a more affordable stay can choose Maafushi Island, known for its budget-friendly guesthouses. Nature lovers can also visit Hanifaru Bay in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, known for its seasonal gatherings of manta rays and whale sharks, particularly during May till November.
Cambodia
With a visa on arrival, Bangladeshi passport holders can visit Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country known for its rich history, cultural heritage and natural beauty.
Popular attractions include Angkor Wat, the world's largest religious monument, the Angkor Archaeological Park, the Royal Palace, the Silver Pagoda and the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in the capital Phnom Penh, as well as Koh Rong Island.
Timor-Leste
Bangladeshi passport holders can visit Timor-Leste (East Timor) on a visa on arrival. Often described as one of Southeast Asia's hidden gems, the country is known for its natural beauty, cultural heritage and rich marine biodiversity.
Popular attractions here include Cristo Rei of Dili (Christ the King Statue), a 27-metre monument overlooking the sea in the capital, Dili; Atauro Island, renowned for its pristine beaches, coral reefs and some of the world's richest marine biodiversity; and Mount Ramelau (Tatamailau), the country's highest peak at 2,986 metres, which is a popular pilgrimage site featuring a statue of the Virgin Mary at its summit.
Among these six countries, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives are in South Asia, while Cambodia and Timor-Leste are in Southeast Asia.