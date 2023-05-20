Zelensky huddles with G7 as Ukraine wins access to F-16s

President Volodymyr Zelensky made a landmark visit to Hiroshima for talks with G7 leaders Saturday, after securing long-sought access to advanced US fighter jets for Ukraine's war effort.

Zelensky's surprise summit appearance -- he had been expected to appear by video call -- is his furthest foray from Kyiv since Russia's invasion began 15 months ago.

He arrived significantly buoyed by what he called a "historic" White House decision to allow Ukraine access to F-16 jets, among the most sophisticated materiel yet supplied by the West.

The group of seven rich democracies were huddled in Japan to discuss issues including the need for "constructive and stable" relations with China, which the bloc accused Saturday of "economic coercion".

But it was Zelensky's arrival, and debate about the future of the war in Ukraine, that has dominated the summit.

On landing, Zelensky said the summit would bring "increased cooperation for our victory", and he declared that "today, peace will be closer".