WHO warns of antivenom shortages amid snake bite scourge

The problem of snake bites, which kill tens of thousands of people each year, is being exacerbated by climate-induced flooding in a number of countries with little access to antivenoms, the WHO warned Tuesday.

Each year, as many as 2.7 million people are bitten by poisonous snakes, with up to an estimated 138,000 deaths.

"One person dies from snake bite every four to six minutes," David Williams, a World Health Organization snakebit expert, told reporters in Geneva.

Far more people -- around 240,000 each year -- are left with permanent disabilities, he said.