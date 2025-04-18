UK Jewish group launches broadside on Gaza war

Members of the largest organisation representing British Jews have said Thursday they can no longer “turn a blind eye” to the Gaza war and that “Israel’s soul is being ripped out”.

In a major break with the Board of Deputies of British Jews’ policy of supporting the Israeli leadership, 36 members criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in an open letter published in the Financial Times.

“The inclination to avert our eyes is strong, as what is happening is unbearable, but our Jewish values compel us to stand up and to speak out,” said the letter, signed by around one in eight members of the Board of Deputies.

It is the first time since the start of the war, after the 7 October, 2023 Hamas attacks, that members of the body have publicly criticised the Israeli government.